/Woman poisons husband, buries body in 12ft deep pit in Gujarat factory, tells kin he went to work in Australia

In yet another case of a woman killing her husband, a man in Gujarat’s Jamnagar was poisoned by his wife and her lover, who then buried his body in a 12-foot-deep pit dug up inside a factory on the outskirts about two years ago. The woman told her husband’s family that he had gone to work in Australia and would return only after getting permanent residency, thereby buying time and not arousing suspicion.

The Jamnagar Police said that the man, Jignesh Mavadiya, was murdered by his wife and her alleged lover, and his body was buried beneath the floor of an industrial unit.

The details shared by the police feel eerily similar to Bollywood thriller Drishyam.

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Police said Jignesh’s family believed for nearly two years that he was living and working in Australia.

Jignesh’s family grew suspicious when his brother, Ashok Dharmeshbhai Madhavjibhai Mavdiya, went to Australia but found no trace of him there. Ashok lodged a complaint with the City B Police Station on July 26.

Police grilled Jignesh’s wife Prithvi and her alleged lover Nilesh for two days. They broke down during sustained questioning and confessed to murdering Jignesh in May 2024. They also disclosed the location where the body had been buried. Prithvi was arrested along with her partner Nilesh.

Investigators said Prithvi and Nilesh were in a relationship before her marriage to Jignesh and allegedly continued the relation even afterwards.

Police claim that they mixed cyanide in Jignesh’s alcohol, causing his death. They then allegedly transported his body to a factory in Dared GIDC, dug a pit about 12 feet deep, and buried the body in it to avoid easy detection.

City B Police, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Pratibha, got an excavation done at the factory premises in Dared GIDC and recovered skeletal remains believed to be those of Jignesh.

Police officials said the skeletal remains recovered from the site have been sent for DNA analysis. A case under relevant sections, including murder and destruction of evidence, will be registered after the identity of the remains is confirmed, they added.

“Whenever the family asked his wife about his whereabouts, she claimed he had gone to Australia. When they requested his contact number, she said the company he worked for did not permit phone calls; consequently, there was no contact between him and his family for two years,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Pratibha told mediapersons on Wednesday evening.

The factory in which Jignesh was buried had been taken on lease by him and Nilesh, said police.