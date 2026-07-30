/Kharge slams Home Minister Amit Shah for absence from Parliament, silence on CJP crackdown

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday raised questions on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s absence from the parliament and his silence on the police crackdown on the CJP protest. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha after Union Minister Jitendra Singh tabled the anti-paper leak bill, Karge dought answers from Shah and PM Modi over their absence from the parliament during the debate on the bill.

Kharge also questioned if someone had “stitched” the home minister’s mouth and if that was the reason for his silence on the crackdown on protesters during the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march of the Cockroach Janta Party.

“You are the home minister. This was happening in Delhi. And yet despite all this happening, you did not open your mouth. Has someone stitched your mouth shut,” Kharge asked.

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BJP leaders in the house, including JP Nadda, took umbrage over the remark and objected that the statement was “unparliamentary.”

“They are firing pellet guns at children who have come from villages and from other states. One has lost an eye, another has lost an ear, someone else has lost a hand. Who is responsible for that? The Home Minister is responsible. You (Shah) may be listening to me from behind closed doors, but you cannot remain hidden in a closed room forever. One day, we will drag you out,” Kharge said, asserting that his remarks were not unparliamentary.

“I did not use any unparliamentary language. By ‘us’, I meant ‘janshakti’ (power of people) --- people, students, women. I did not say I will drag home minister, I meant that ‘janshakti’ will drag him out,” the Congress chief said.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi alleged in a post on X that Amit Shah’s silence and absence from the house “reeks of guilt.”

Kharge slams anti-paper leak bill, says amendments mere eyewash

Kharge also slammed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, and said that the new amendments introduced by the government are a mere eyewash.

The only major change in the bill is stricter punishment, and the provisions in it do not work towards preventing or stopping paper leaks, he alleged.

“So many innocent people suffered due to paper leaks... nothing is going to happen with this new Bill as only some data has been changed in old law. Provisions have been made for hefty fine, strict punishment, special task force, fast track courts, however, nothing is going to change. Real change will only happen how you conduct examinations. There is nothing new in the bill. We had demanded a strict law in 2024 itself, but our demand was rejected,” Kharge told the house.

He also alleged the proposed legislation was brought only after the government feared growing student protests.

“Government bowed down before students out of fear of losing ‘kursi’, not to solve their problems,” he said.