/Australia launches legal action against Telegram for failing to remove ‘terrorism material’

Australia’s internet safety watchdog has launched legal action against Telegram, accusing the messaging platform of failing to act against extremist material, including videos linked to terrorist attacks and mass violence. The eSafety Commissioner said on Thursday (Jul 30) that it had begun proceedings after Telegram allegedly failed to remove content related to terrorist executions and shootings despite being alerted about the material.

“This case concerns content linked to some of the most notorious acts of known extremist violence in recent history,” eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said, citing material connected to the Christchurch and Buffalo terror attacks.

The regulator alleged that the content remained available on Telegram for a prolonged period after the company was notified. Under Australia’s online safety rules, the platform could face civil penalties of up to A$54.6 million ($38 million) if found to have breached its obligations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Telegram has rejected the allegations and said it would challenge the case in court. The company said its efforts to combat terrorism were well established, claiming it had blocked thousands of extremist communities in 2026.

According to court documents filed by eSafety, Australian users reported 12 posts containing pro-terror material on Telegram between July and October 2025. Three of those posts were identified as containing known terrorist content. The regulator alleged that Telegram failed to remove 10 of the reported posts or take action against accounts responsible for sharing them.

The case adds to growing global scrutiny over how social media and messaging platforms handle extremist content. Telegram, which has more than one billion monthly active users, has often faced criticism over its approach to moderation due to its privacy-focused design and large public groups.

Founded by Russian-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, Telegram moved its headquarters to Dubai in 2017 and has become a major platform for political communication, particularly during the Russia-Ukraine war.