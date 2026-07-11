Meta on Friday (Jul 10) said that it was discontinuing an artificial intelligence feature introduced earlier this week that allowed users to generate images using content from public Instagram accounts. The company’s decision comes after the tool triggered widespread backlash over privacy concerns, with critics, including a Hollywood union, questioning how public posts were being used.
“Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way,” Meta said in a statement.
“We’ve heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it’s no longer available,” it added.