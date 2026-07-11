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‘Missed the mark’: Meta removes Instagram AI image feature after backlash over privacy

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 09:19 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 09:20 IST
‘Missed the mark’: Meta removes Instagram AI image feature after backlash over privacy

‘Missed the mark’: Meta removes Instagram AI image feature over privacy concerns Photograph: (AFP)

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Meta has discontinued its new AI image-generation feature that used content from public Instagram accounts after widespread privacy concerns and criticism, including from a Hollywood union.

Meta on Friday (Jul 10) said that it was discontinuing an artificial intelligence feature introduced earlier this week that allowed users to generate images using content from public Instagram accounts. The company’s decision comes after the tool triggered widespread backlash over privacy concerns, with critics, including a Hollywood union, questioning how public posts were being used.

“Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public ​content could be referenced in this way,” Meta said in a statement.

“We’ve ​heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so ⁠it’s no longer available,” it added.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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