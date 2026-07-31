/DKS urges Vijay to defer Aug 3 Karnataka visit amid protests, tensions over Cauvery waters

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday appealed to his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Vijay Joseph to defer his proposed August 3 visit to Bengaluru in view of protests in the state after the Cauvery Water Management Authority upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s direction to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

The appeal comes as Karnataka is rocked by widespread protests, particularly in Mandya, where demonstrators tore posters of Vijay’s recently released film Jana Nayagan and even forced some theatres to halt its screening.

Shivakumar said he had spoken to the Tamil Nadu CM and would request him to agree on a later date so that the situation calms down. He said his government had started preparations for Vijay’s visit but decided to seek a postponement after consulting Cabinet colleagues and the legal team.

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Request him to defer his proposed visit: DKS

“I request him to defer his proposed visit for a short while. At present, the atmosphere is beginning to improve. There is good rainfall and water inflows are increasing. Let us hold our meeting in a more conducive and cordial atmosphere,” the CM told reporters.

“Whenever a guest visits our state, we should receive them with warmth and cordiality. Karnataka has always welcomed people from across the country. We should not hurt anyone’s sentiments,” Shivakumar said.

He underlined that Karnataka is a peace-loving state and pointed out that people from Tamil Nadu work in Karnataka, and many Kannadigas work in Tamil Nadu. “No one should face any hardship. We cannot take decisions based purely on emotions,” he said.

DKS pitches for Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, cites SC backing

Shivakumar added that the Karnataka legal team and officials had prepared to discuss all the issues in a respectful manner.

Making a strong pitch for Karnataka’s long-pending Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery in Kanakapura, his home town, the CM asserted that the project would actually benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka.

“In my view, the Mekedatu project will benefit Tamil Nadu even more than Karnataka. The only direct benefit Karnataka will derive is the generation of about 400 MW of hydropower,” he said.

The proposed 66 TMC reservoir was only a balancing reservoir and could not be used to expand irrigation in Karnataka, he said.

“At no point can the water stored in the 66 TMC balancing reservoir be utilised for any new irrigation project in Karnataka. It is only a balancing reservoir. We have no authority to use that water for irrigation,” he added.

Referring to the legal position, Shivakumar said the Supreme Court had directed Karnataka to comply with the final award requiring release of 177.25 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu, while also recognising Karnataka’s right to construct the balancing reservoir.

“The recent Supreme Court judgment has also made it clear that Karnataka must release 177.25 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu. At the same time, the court has also recognised Karnataka’s right to construct the balancing reservoir within its territory,” he said.

‘Will pursue legal remedies while seeking amicable resolution through dialogue’

He also dismissed reports that Karnataka's proposal for the Mekedatu project had been rejected by authorities. “That is not correct. It has not been rejected. The authorities have merely sought clarifications. We will carefully study all the observations, submit the required clarifications and continue to pursue the matter strictly within the legal framework,” Shivakumar said.

He further said that both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had a duty to protect their respective interests, and the state would continue pursuing its legal remedies while also seeking an amicable resolution through dialogue.

“We genuinely wish for the welfare of Tamil Nadu as well. However, it is our duty to make Tamil Nadu understand the difficulties that Karnataka is facing this year,” he said.

Shivakumar said the government will hold an all-party meeting on Sunday, and he will extend a fresh invitation to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for talks once the atmosphere is calm.