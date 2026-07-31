/Watch: Saffron-clad Pappu Yadav plays priest as Rahul Gandhi, Opposition join Ram Temple donation theft skit in Parliament

The Parliament complex witnessed a theatrical protest as Opposition MPs staged a skit over allegations of Ram Temple donation theft. Purnia MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, dressed as a priest, while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi made a cameo during the performance.

The protest took place near the Makar Dwar steps, where Opposition parties targeted the Centre over the alleged Ram Temple donation scam and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah address the House over police action against students during recent protests.

The MPs gathered at Makar Dwar at 10:30 AM for the twin protest, raising concerns over alleged police "brutality" against student protesters and the alleged "donation theft" at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Dressed in saffron robes and carrying a photograph of Lord Ram, Pappu Yadav played the role of a temple priest collecting donations from devotees. Several Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, joined the skit and placed money into donation boxes kept at the protest site.

The performance then took a dramatic turn. Yadav was seen putting the money into his pocket instead of the donation box, portraying the Opposition's allegation that donations made at the Ram Temple were siphoned off. An MP from the Samajwadi Party, acting as a devotee, confronted the "priest" over the alleged theft.

The symbolic performance unfolded like a nukkad natak, with fellow Opposition MPs playing devotees who stepped forward to place donations into a collection box.

When the House convened, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took exception to the MP's attire after he entered the House dressed as a priest. Without naming Yadav, Birla warned MPs against such actions, saying they bring down the prestige of Parliament.



Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on July 27 that it had formed a fresh Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations made at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, following the court's earlier directions.

Inspector General of Police Kiran S heads the new SIT. The team also includes a Deputy Inspector General, a Superintendent of Police and an Additional Superintendent of Police, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told the court.

The Supreme Court took note of the state's submission and directed the SIT to submit a status report within two weeks.