/Brazil Coming to Kolkata: India to face football giant in friendly on October 3

A date for the history books! In a massive step towards reigniting love for football in the country, India will host five-time world champions Brazil for an international friendly on October 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The two federations, while confirming this development, jointly acknowledged in their statement the fanbase Brazil has in India. Indian football fans will now have a chance to catch a glimpse of the Selecao playing in India in a dream move.

“It will be a special encounter with a country that hosts the largest international fanbase of the Brazilian National Team and that, for generations, has followed the history of Brazilian football with immense affection and passion. We are eager to live this moment alongside millions of Indian fans!” said the CBF of Brazil’s much-anticipated tour of India for an international friendly.

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After a disappointing World Cup campaign in North America, where they exited the tournament in the Round of 16 after losing 2-1 to Norway, Brazil will face Australia in two scheduled friendlies in Townsville (September 25) and Brisbane (September 29) before flying to India for their third and final friendly of this window.



Meanwhile, for India, this is the first time they are facing a team ranked in the top five FIFA rankings, with Brazil currently placed fifth. Never before have they hosted a team of Brazil’s stature, let alone having faced them in any capacity before. Although India doesn’t participate in tournaments featuring Brazil, Brazil’s cultural significance has prompted an unlikely crossover this year.



The AIFF, on the other hand, said that Brazil’s legacy has ‘inspired generations of footballers across the world, including millions of passionate supporters in India.’



“India is known for having one of the largest Brazilian fan bases outside of Brazil.”



“To welcome a team of Brazil’s stature to our country is an extraordinary moment and one that will undoubtedly become a landmark chapter in the history of Indian football,” said M Satyanarayan, AIFF deputy secretary general.

Will Brazilian stars feature against India?

Neymar, Brazil’s all-time top-scorer, who confirmed his international retirement following the country’s disappointing World Cup run, is reported to have promised a farewell match by the CBF; however, Kolkata remains an unlikely venue for that, which rules out his presence for the historic friendly.



While it remains unclear whether Carlo Ancelotti will bring his A-team to the friendly, he has recently made it clear that players such as Danilo, Casemiro, and Neymar are no longer part of his plans. Ancelotti will aim to build a team for the 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.



“I think that this World Cup brings a generation of very important players to an end,” Ancelotti said to local publication O Globo. “Starting with Neymar, also Danilo and Casemiro, all of these players who were over 30 at the World Cup.

