/'Nobody is selling football': FIFA clarifies investment plan amid backlash

Amid criticism over its proposed private investment plan, FIFA said it will continue an "open and democratic" consultation process with football stakeholders, adding that recent discussions were disrupted by "incorrect media" reports. The statement came after UEFA said it could consider boycotting the World Cup in protest against FIFA’s proposal to create a commercial subsidiary that would manage its major tournaments and allow private investors to buy ownership stakes in the company.

FIFA said all 211 member associations should be given the opportunity to study and evaluate the proposal before any decision is made.

“Nobody is selling football,” FIFA said in the statement. “This is not something FIFA would ever entertain.”

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FIFA also acknowledged the concerns raised by football confederations, including UEFA and CONCACAF.

“We respect the feedback and concern aired in public and reaffirm our commitment to an open and democratic consultation,” the statement said. “Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports. We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each (member association) has the ability to express its vote based on facts.”

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According to FIFA, the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative could generate up to $4.2 billion, based on an estimated company valuation of $20 billion.

“Everyone has the right to express their opposition and to seek further clarification but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 MAs around the world. Each MA should be allowed to review the proposal and have a say in shaping their own future. These are the democratic principles of FIFA,” the statement added.

If approved, each of FIFA’s 211 member associations would receive a one-time payment of $20 million in early 2027. Their funding for the 2027-2030 cycle would also increase from $8 million to $20 million.