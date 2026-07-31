/Who is Seema Kaliramna? The mother and PhD scholar who clinched CWG 2026 bronze

Indian discus thrower Seema Kaliramna won the bronze medal in the women’s discus throw at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a best effort of 58.65m, managing only two valid throws from her six attempts. She began with a foul, followed by throws of 57.32m and 58.65m, before recording three consecutive fouls. Her 58.65m effort was enough to secure the bronze medal.

Jamaica’s Samantha Hall won gold with a record throw of 61.66m, while Canada’s Julia Tunks took silver with 60.67m.

Who is Seema Kaliramna?

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Seema is one of India’s leading discus throwers and hails from Haryana. Alongside her athletics career, she is pursuing a PhD in Physical Education at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU) in Bhiwani.

She was introduced to sports by her father, who served in the Indian Army and competed in basketball and javelin. Seema is currently coached by her husband, Ravinder Kaliramna, popularly known as Monu Kaliramna, a former national-level discus thrower.

After giving birth to her son, Rudra, Seema stepped away from athletics for a while. She returned to competition just 11 months later, managing her training while balancing motherhood and her PhD studies.

She won gold at the 2025 National Games and later became the national champion. At the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, she registered a personal best throw of 59.73m to qualify for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Seema has represented India at several international competitions, including the Youth Asian Championships. She also won gold at the inaugural Khelo India University Games in 2020.

Dedicates CWG medal to husband

After winning the bronze medal, Seema thanked her husband and coach Ravinder for standing by her throughout her journey.

“I am very happy. This was my first Commonwealth Games, and winning a bronze medal makes it even more special. I did not face any major difficulties during the competition. The only challenge was the cold weather, because I had to keep warming up repeatedly. Overall, it was a very good competition,” Seema said.

“My husband arrived just two days ago. He [her son] was telling me to take him along, but this is a very emotional moment. My situation is such that I cannot bring my son with me. It is extremely difficult and painful. You can call it a sacrifice."