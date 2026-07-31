/CWG 2026 Day 8: Lovepreet, Seema win medals, Neeraj storms into Javelin final

India added two more medals on Day 8 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games as weightlifter Lovepreet Singh claimed silver and discus thrower Seema Kaliramna secured bronze. The medals took India’s overall tally to 17 (three gold, 10 silver and four bronze), with the country staying 10th in the standings. Lovepreet delivered the best performance of his career in the men's +110kg weightlifting event, setting a new Commonwealth Games record with a 176kg lift before finishing with a total of 388kg (176kg snatch + 212kg).

He entered the clean and jerk with a 10kg advantage, but New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti produced a record lift of 223kg in his final attempt to win gold by just one kilogram. Lovepreet’s silver also helped India finish its weightlifting campaign with eight medals.

Seema added India's second medal of the day by winning bronze in the women's discus throw with a best effort of 58.65m, despite fouling her final three attempts.

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India also enjoyed a strong day in athletics, as Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh qualified for Friday’s men’s javelin throw final despite challenging windy conditions.

In the men’s triple jump, national record holders Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu booked their places in the final after finishing second and third in qualification.

Tejaswin Shankar remained in the hunt for a medal, as he cleared 2.15m in the high jump, earning 944 points and ended the day second overall with 4,339 points, just 14 behind Canada’s Damian Warner after five events.

Meanwhile, Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor finished fifth in the men’s shot put final, while Samardeep Singh Gill came seventh.

Sprinters Animesh Kujur (200m) and Vishal TK (400m) were knocked out in the semifinals and Parul Chaudhary finished 13th in the women’s 5000m final.