/PM Modi, new UK PM Burnham discuss Hormuz situation; vow stronger economic partnership

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Andy Burnham held their first bilateral call on Friday, agreeing to deepen cooperation on trade, technology and security while jointly pressing for de-escalation in the Middle East and the reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz.



In a statement posted on X, the Indian PM said he was “delighted to speak with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham,” congratulating him on assuming office and conveying “my best wishes for a successful tenure.”



The two leaders “agreed to work together across sectors such as technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy, education and people-to-people ties and take the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights,” PM Modi wrote. He added that they would “collaborate closely to fully harness the trade and investment opportunities presented by the recently operationalized India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity and well-being of both our people.”

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The talks come days after India, UK FTA comes into force, which lowers tariffs and eases up more business, economic engagement between the 2 sides. The UK government in its readout pointed out how new PM Andy reflected on the strength of the UK-India partnership and set out ambitions to enhance the relationship further through the UK-India Vision 2035 framework.



Burnham praised the contribution of Indian communities in the UK. Infact, the Indian side noted the historic ties between the leaders’ home cities of Manchester and Ahmedabad, which he called the “Manchester of India.”

Discussion on trade and Middle East Conflict



On trade, the British side underlined the value of the newly introduced Free Trade Agreement, which both sides expect will create opportunities for businesses and workers in both countries.

Burnham also reaffirmed his personal commitment to the UK-India Technology Security Initiative, with the leaders highlighting potential collaboration on cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence.



According to the UK readout, the two leaders also “discussed the situation in the Middle East, agreeing to continue to work closely together towards deescalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.” The strategic waterway, through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes, has been a focus of international concern amid regional tensions. The restrictions on the strait have driven up global energy prices.