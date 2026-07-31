/'Let's guide the misguided': PM Modi's message amid row over expletives used against him at Jantar Mantar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message to the nation on Friday said he would like to forgive those who used foul language not only against him but also his late mother at the Jantar Mantar protests held in Delhi by the Cockroach Janta Party demanding resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan for the NEET paper leaks.

He said that the youngsters who used such languages were misguided and urged people to guide them rather than punish.

"What happened at Jantar Mantar has been seen by the country and the world, said Modi adding "Some misguided youngsters used language that has no place in any civilised society. I was abused, and even my late mother was abused."

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He further said that it is the duty of the society to show these youngsters the right path rather than lodging cases against them and putting them behind bars.

"Abuses never solve anything, let's guide the misguided and let's work together", in this direction, Modi further said.

FIR against protester who used expletives against PM

This comes after some protesters at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi used expletives against the Prime Minister. An FIR was also filed against one such protester named Ruchika Singh.

Expressway police station in Noida filed an FIR against Ruchika on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by a Ghaziabad resident over allegations that she used foul language against the Prime Minister during a protest organised at Jantar Mantar on July 23.

The FIR was registered under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case is likely to be transferred to Delhi soon as the incident where it happened was at Jantar Mantar.