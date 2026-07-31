/‘Avoid attacks on commercial shipping, seafarers,’ Jaishankar tells Iran’s FM Araghchi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that he held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, and strongly urged that commercial shipping and seafarers should not be targeted under any circumstances.

Jaishankar said that he conveyed India’s deep concern over the ongoing hostilities in the region and emphasised that India condemns attacks on commercial vessels by any party.

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The external affairs minister said in a post on X that Araghchi briefed him on Iran’s perspective regarding the current developments and the discussions underway.

Reiterating India’s consistent position, Jaishankar said New Delhi continues to support dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

As many as 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have lost their lives in the Gulf region since the outbreak of the conflict in West Asia in February.

“Since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East in 2026, 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have lost their lives in the Middle East (one in Saudi Arabia, two in Kuwait, eight in Oman, one in Iraq, and four in the UAE), and 75 Indians have been injured (32 in the UAE, 24 in Oman, four in Qatar, 13 in Kuwait, one in Saudi Arabia, and one in Israel)," the government said in a reply to a question in the parliament.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Thursday and deliberated on the situation of Indian seafarers on domestic and foreign-flagged vessels in conflict zones. He directed the ministers to establish a mechanism to provide timely information, emergency assistance, and counselling to seafarers and their families.