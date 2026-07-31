/Rain fury grips J&K: Amarnath Yatra suspended, national highway closed

The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Friday and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic after continuous heavy rainfall triggered flash floods, landslides and rising water levels at several locations across Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to suspend the pilgrimage was taken as a precautionary measure following heavy rainfall in the Baltal sector and a sudden surge of water near the Holy Amarnath Cave. Intense showers caused a rapid rise in water levels, resulting in a low-intensity flash flood near the cave shrine. A video from the area showed a sudden surge of water, raising concerns among pilgrims and local authorities.

Officials, however, confirmed that the situation near the cave has stabilized, with floodwaters receding after flowing down from the surrounding hills. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported, and authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for vehicular movement after multiple landslides were reported along the route due to continuous rainfall over the past week. Restoration work is underway, and commuters have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel until the highway is declared safe for traffic.

Heavy rainfall also triggered flash floods in Sopore's Brennaar Nallah during the early hours today, threatening several residential areas. Several houses came under threat as floodwaters entered nearby localities.

The weather department has issued a fresh warning of heavy to torrential rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Jammu division, between July 31 and August 2. Authorities have cautioned that intense showers may trigger flash floods, landslides and mudslides, especially in vulnerable areas, and have advised pilgrims, tourists, travellers and transporters to remain vigilant and strictly follow official advisories.