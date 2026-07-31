/Shipping safety raised during EAM Jaishankar, Iran FM Araghchi talks

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a telephone conversation on Friday evening with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and conveyed New Delhi’s deep concerns over hostilities in WesAraghchi andtacks on commercial shipping.

In a statement by India, EAM Jaishankar “strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party.”

He was briefed on Iran’s perspective of current developments and ongoing discussions. India reiterated its consistent support for “dialogue and diplomacy”.

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The call comes against a backdrop of repeated disruptions to one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of global oil supplies passes, has seen multiple incidents targeting commercial vessels this year.

Indian seafarers have paid a particularly heavy price. In recent months, multiple incidents have left Indian crew members dead or injured. Overall, at least 8 Indian sailors have been killed and dozens injured since hostilities intensified, prompting public anger and official demands for the protection of civilian mariners who form a significant portion of the global shipping workforce.

India, which relies heavily on energy imports transiting the region and has large numbers of its nationals working on merchant ships, has repeatedly stressed the need to keep sea lanes open and protect civilian lives.

The telephonic talk comes as India prepares to host the BRICS Summit in September. India and Iran, both full members of the expanded BRICS grouping, continue to engage closely as New Delhi holds the bloc’s 2026 chairmanship.

Iran joined BRICS in 2024 alongside Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and later Indonesia, expanding the original five-nation group. India is chairing BRICS for the fourth time in 2026 under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”