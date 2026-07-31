/How CIA & Mossad are trying to trace Mojtaba Khamenei using human intelligence

One of the world's most advanced intelligence agencies, the CIA and Mossad, are reportedly searching for Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei but have struggled to locate him. Despite advanced surveillance technology, the hunt has reportedly shifted towards human intelligence as agencies try to determine whether Mojtaba is alive and, if so, where he is hiding.

According to reports, Mojtaba has avoided using phones, laptops and other electronic devices for nearly five months, denying intelligence agencies the digital trail they normally rely on. Messages are reportedly being passed to him through multiple couriers, with each person allegedly carrying only a small part of the communication chain. Intelligence experts say the method makes it extremely difficult to trace the final destination or identify those involved.

The shift is significant because cyber operations reportedly played a major role in tracking Mojtaba's father and Iran's previous Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died in US-Israeli strikes on February 28. Mojtaba Khamenei is believed to have suffered serious injuries in the strikes. To track Ali Khamenei, Israel and the US reportedly hacked traffic cameras in Tehran to identify vehicles used by the former Supreme Leader's bodyguards and associates. This time, however, electronic surveillance has reportedly produced few answers.

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Investigators are now reportedly relying more heavily on human sources and informants inside Iran in the hope of finding a breakthrough. The mystery surrounding Mojtaba's whereabouts has deepened following recent public appearances linked to the Iranian regime. Funeral visuals of Ali Khamenei and the presence of members of the Khamenei family have fuelled speculation, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has claimed that he personally met the injured Supreme Leader and said he was recovering well.

At the same time, some experts have raised the possibility of body doubles, while others continue to question whether Mojtaba is alive at all. Investigators are reportedly focusing on possible underground shelters, including locations in Tehran and near the holy city of Qom.

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According to experts, Israel allegedly faced a similar challenge while trying to locate Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, with too much reliance on electronic technology and not enough focus on human intelligence. Intelligence analysts say the only realistic way to locate Mojtaba may be to recruit someone with direct access to his inner circle. However, they consider this extremely difficult because of tight security and strict screening.

For now, one of the world's biggest intelligence hunts remains unresolved, with cyber espionage reportedly taking a back seat as human intelligence emerges as a potentially decisive factor.