/ByteDance unveils Seedance 2.5 to take on OpenAI, Google and Kling in AI video race

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, has unveiled Seedance 2.5, a major upgrade to its AI video generation platform that aims to make creating realistic videos easier and more controllable. The launch comes just months after Seedance 2.0 attracted global attention with highly realistic AI-generated videos that sparked both excitement among users and renewed copyright concerns in the entertainment industry. With Seedance 2.5, ByteDance is focusing on giving creators more control while producing longer and more detailed videos.

More reference files, better AI videos

The biggest upgrade is the amount of material users can provide to guide the AI. While Seedance 2.0 supported up to 12 reference inputs, the new model accepts 30 images, 10 video clips and 10 audio files in a single prompt. ByteDance says the additional references help the AI better understand a creator's vision, resulting in videos that more closely match the intended style, characters and scenes. The company has also released a 4-minute, 22-second demonstration video showcasing the model's capabilities across multiple cinematic styles.

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Longer videos with greater control

Seedance 2.5 can now generate videos lasting up to 30 seconds, double the previous 15-second limit. Another key addition is timestamp-level control, allowing users to edit or direct specific moments within a video. This gives creators greater precision when working with multiple scenes, camera angles, characters and audio tracks, making the model suitable for more complex productions. The platform is available through Jimeng AI and Doubao Pro, while API access will be introduced through Volcano Engine Ark, allowing developers and businesses to integrate the technology into their own products.

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