/CWG 2026: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh strike historic double gold for India in Judo

India struck a bumper prize on Friday (Jul 31) in Glasgow with historic double gold in judo at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026. After days of no hurrahs at CWG 2026, India finally won gold, that too twice in the same discipline but in different categories. While Asmita Dey entered history books by becoming the first Indian judoka to win a gold medal at the CWG, Harsh Singh won his in the 60kg category by beating seasoned Aussie Joshua Katz in the final.

Asmita defeated Canada’s Heidi Quach by yuko (2-1) in the 48kg final to script history in Glasgow. The rising star from Tripura was under pressure early on after conceding a yuko and then receiving a penalty, allowing her opponent to take a lead. She, however, fought back with an attacking approach to level the scores (1-1) after the halfway mark of the four-minute bout.

The two failed to score a winner during the regulation time despite several exchanges, forcing the game into the Golden Score period – where the one who scores the first move determines the result.

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The Indian judoka kept her composure in the sudden-death period and produced the decisive attack to earn another yuko, sealing a historic gold for India.

WATCH Asmita Gold Medal Win -

Harsh makes it two golds for India in judo

Asmita’s win laid the foundation for another historic moment, as Harsh Singh beat the experienced Australian Joshua Katz by waza-ari (10-0) in the 60kg final to help India win two golds in just one discipline. Like Asmita, Harsh also became the first male judoka from the country to win a gold medal at CWG 2026.



Competing in his maiden Commonwealth Games, the 23-year-old Harsh won the biggest prize of his career with a composed and tactically smart performance against the Australian Olympian, who was the favourite to win the gold medal.



Although Katz began aggressively, Harsh maintained his defence and restricted him from taking an early advantage. As he looked out for his opportunities throughout the bout, Katz kept coming at him, almost pinning him at one stage in the final.



With the score reading 0-0 less than a minute left in the bout, Harsh produced the winning move at the 3:19 mark – executing a throw and a pin that earned him a waza-ari – enough to stand tall in the end.



That move, however, sealed India’s second gold in judo in just one day, marking the historic moment for the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also congratulated the duo on their historic feat at the CWG 2026.