/Delhi govt plans 'Property Aadhaar' for every property: What it means for owners?

The Delhi government is planning to introduce the Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, to digitise property records and create a comprehensive land record system for the national capital. If enacted, the legislation will assign every property in Delhi a unique "Property Aadhaar" after a detailed scientific survey.

The government said the proposed system aims to streamline property records, make transactions easier and reduce disputes.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said every property would receive an authenticated digital identity.

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"Just as the Aadhaar card has provided every citizen with a trusted form of identity, every property in Delhi will now be given a secure and authentic digital identity," she said.

Pilot project

The first phase of the exercise covers 30 rural villages under the Centre's SVAMITVA scheme.

According to the government, survey and identification work in these villages has been completed. The related documents are being compiled, and SVAMITVA property cards are under preparation.

Officials used drone surveys with technical assistance from the Survey of India to map land and property boundaries during the pilot project.

The Delhi government plans to use the experience gained from these villages while expanding the digital property record system across the rest of the capital.

What does it mean for owners?

The proposed exercise will cover both rural and urban Delhi. In multi-storey buildings, authorities will prepare a separate digital record for every floor, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

If enacted, the Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, would become one of the capital's biggest land record modernisation exercises by extending digital property mapping to every residential and commercial property in the city.

The government expects the digital records to help residents establish ownership, manage inheritance matters, complete property transactions, secure bank loans and obtain building plan approvals. The records could also help resolve property disputes pending before courts and revenue authorities.

"For decades, the absence of a systematic land records system has caused difficulties in proving ownership, property transactions, inheritance, securing loans, building plan approvals and resolving disputes pending before courts," Gupta said.