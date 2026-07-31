/Beijing’s AI nightmare: Its own models could challenge Communist rule | Gravitas

China has been presenting itself as a global champion of low-cost, open-source artificial intelligence.

At the recently held World AI Conference in Shanghai, Chinese President Xi Jinping presented this very AI outreach strategy to developing countries.

One that mirrors its Belt And Road Initiative.

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But the very technology Beijing wants the world to embrace is reportedly raising fears inside the Communist Party.

According to a New York Times report, the concern is not just about foreign rivals it is about whether China’s own AI could weaken the government’s grip on information, security and political control.

Unlike closed AI systems open-source models can be downloaded, modified and used by anyone, even after safety protections are removed.

That strategy has helped Chinese AI gain worldwide acceptance simply because it is cheaper and more accessible.

However, for Beijing the same openness is creating risks it cannot fully control.

Earlier this month, President Xi Jinping backed openness in AI but also stressed the need to prevent the technology from slipping out of control.

Stating that AI should be a “trusted tool for humanity” and needs to be ensured it is always under human control.

Chinese authorities reportedly fear advanced AI could help hackers launch cyberattacks, enable scammers and terrorists bypass censorship, or even assist in developing dangerous biological agents.

Officials reportedly also worry that AI systems could spread information that challenges the Communist Party’s version of events.

Those fears were allegedly on display at a recent Cybersecurity Conference in Beijing where Chinese experts reportedly warned about deepfakes, data breaches and AI data poisoning.

AI data poisoning reportedly manipulates training data to influence AI responses, reportedly raising concerns that chatbots could generate politically sensitive or anti-government content.

China's ministry of state security has already described AI data poisoning as a threat to political and ideological security.

It reportedly fears that hostile forces could exploit AI to spread information about domestic protests, crackdown on Muslim ethnic groups, or Taiwan in ways that undermine official narratives.

According to reports, Beijing is considering tighter limits on overseas access to its most advanced AI models and in April blocked an acquisition by a Singapore-Based AI company on national security grounds.

Reuters and the Financial Times also recently reported that China’s Ministry of Commerce held a meeting with leading Chinese AI firms to discuss restricting overseas access to their top models.