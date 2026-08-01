/Tesla may sell its China business as Elon Musk explores SpaceX merger: Report

Tesla is reportedly considering separating its entire China business as part of preparations for a possible merger with SpaceX, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The proposed separation could take the form of a spinoff, sale or even a closure, although no final decision has been made. The reported move is attracting attention because China has become one of Tesla's biggest markets and manufacturing hubs. A split would mark one of the most significant corporate restructurings in the company's history and could have far-reaching implications for its global operations.

Why is Tesla considering a China split?

According to the report, some Tesla executives have already been instructed to prepare plans for separating the company's China operations. The reported strategy is linked to a possible future merger with SpaceX. Since SpaceX is a major US defence contractor, it operates under strict national security and foreign ownership rules. Separating Tesla's China business could make any merger easier by reducing potential regulatory and security concerns. The report also says Elon Musk had previously asked executives to prepare contingency plans in case geopolitical tensions around Taiwan disrupted Tesla's operations in China.

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China is central to Tesla's business

Any separation would be a major strategic decision. China is not only one of Tesla's largest vehicle markets but also home to its Shanghai Gigafactory, one of the company's most productive manufacturing facilities. The factory supplies vehicles to customers across China and exports to several international markets, including parts of Europe and Asia.A sale or spinoff could reshape Tesla's global supply chain and manufacturing strategy while affecting its position in the world's largest electric vehicle market.

No official confirmation yet