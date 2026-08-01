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US Marine F-35 crashes near San Diego base, pilot ejects safely as fire erupts

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 24:37 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 24:38 IST
US Marine F-35 crashes near San Diego base, pilot ejects safely as fire erupts

A US Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies overhead during the "Salute to America" Independence Day celebration (Image for representation) Photograph: (AFP)

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A US Marine Corps F-35B jet crashed near MCAS Miramar on Friday morning, triggering a brush fire. The pilot safely ejected, and the cause remains under investigation.

A US Marine Corps F-35 fighter jet crashed near Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego on Friday (July 31), triggering a brush fire, while the pilot safely ejected and was recovered, according to US military officials.

The aircraft, assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and Marine Aircraft Group 11, went down at about 10 am local time in what the Marine Corps described as an "aircraft mishap" on the flight line, Fox News reported, citing officials.

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First Lieutenant Blake Starbuck told Fox News that the incident was a "Class A mishap involving a Marine Corps F-35B in the vicinity of MCAS Miramar". He confirmed that the pilot had ejected from the aircraft and was safely recovered.

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Starbuck said he did not immediately have details on the purpose of the flight, including whether the aircraft was arriving or departing the base, or if it had been conducting a training mission. He also said there was no immediate information on injuries or fatalities.

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Video footage captured by SkyRanger 7 showed the aircraft split into two sections in the middle of a scorched area roughly the size of a football field. Flames and thick smoke were seen rising from a field north of State Route 52, with the fire visible from the nearby freeway.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department told Fox News it was assisting efforts to contain the brush fire. However, it said the military retained jurisdiction over the crash site and the investigation.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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