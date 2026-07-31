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'No approval, no prior knowledge': Iraq rejects coordination claim after US-Saudi bombing

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 04:00 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 04:02 IST
'No approval, no prior knowledge': Iraq rejects coordination claim after US-Saudi bombing

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani speaks during the Army Day celebrations, marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of Iraqi army, at Military College in Baghdad on January 6, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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Iraq denied authorising or having prior knowledge of US-Saudi strikes on Popular Mobilisation Forces within its territory, rejecting President Trump's claim of coordination and condemning the sovereignty violation.

Iraq has denied having any prior knowledge of the recent US-Saudi strikes on its territory that killed at least 20 members of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), rejecting suggestions that Baghdad had authorised the operation.

According to Al Jazeera, citing Iraq’s state news agency, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has postponed a planned visit to Saudi Arabia following the attacks. Government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi said Baghdad “has not granted any approval for attacks on specific sites or groups within Iraqi territory” and stressed that “the government had no prior knowledge of the attacks on Iraqi territory”.

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The remarks came after US President Donald Trump claimed the strikes had been coordinated with the Iraqi government. Baghdad, however, publicly condemned the attacks on Wednesday and has now directly contradicted Trump’s assertion. Iraq has also sought evidence from Saudi Arabia over allegations that Iran-backed armed groups operating inside Iraqi territory launched drone attacks against the kingdom.

According to the Saudi defence ministry, drones launched from Iraq targeted critical infrastructure and the capital Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday. However, Iraqi Prime Minister’s spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said no proof had been presented to support those claims. “No party has provided any evidence to substantiate these claims so far,” al-Numan told the Iraqi News Agency, as quoted by CNN.

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He added that Iraq would neither allow armed groups to carry out unilateral attacks from its territory nor accept violations of its sovereignty by external actors. “The government will not tolerate any unilateral actions originating from within Iraq, while at the same time it will not accept any violation coming from outside its borders,” al-Numan said.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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