/Saudi Arabia seeks global coalition to shield Red Sea shipping from Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia is seeking to build an international coalition to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

According to the sources reported by Reuters on Wednesday (July 29), the proposed coalition is still under discussion, and its final composition has not been decided. Talks are ongoing with dozens of countries as Riyadh explores ways to protect one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes. The Saudi Centre for International Communication did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

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The move comes after the Houthis, on July 20, announced a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia, opening a new front in the conflict linked to the Iran war. The group has expanded its attacks on vessels carrying global energy supplies and other cargo beyond the Gulf, raising concerns over the security of international shipping.

In a further escalation, regional sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the Houthis are considering imposing fees on commercial ships transiting the southern Red Sea.

The proposed charges would apply to most vessels passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategic waterway connecting the southern Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, according to the sources. They said no timeline has yet been set for introducing the fees.