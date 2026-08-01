/‘They do lie’: Trump says he is ‘losing faith’ in Iran as nuclear talks continue

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (July 31) that he was "losing faith" in Iran, accusing Tehran of repeatedly breaking its promises even as negotiations between the two sides continue.

Speaking during a televised Cabinet meeting at Camp David, Trump said Iran could not be trusted because it had repeatedly failed to honour its commitments.

"They do lie, and they do misrepresent," Trump said. “They always want to talk, but they break their words so often.” Despite his criticism, Trump said senior US officials remained engaged in discussions with Iran. He named special envoy Steve Witkoff, senior adviser Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as part of the US team involved in the talks.

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"We have great people talking," Trump said. The US president also referred to an attack on an American military installation in Jordan, claiming it took place while negotiations were under way.

"Instead, I got a call from Pete that they just shot five missiles at one of our bases in Jordan," Trump said, referring to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

When asked whether further attacks could follow, Trump said he would not rule it out. "I think I'm going to be foolish to say no. You always have to keep your guard up," he said. Trump also suggested that Iran's ability to sustain such actions would diminish over time.