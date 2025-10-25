Veteran actor Satish Shah has passed away at 74. The actor, best known for his role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died on Saturday (Oct 25) in Mumbai. He was rushed to Hinduja hospital, where he reportedly breathed his last.

Shah was renowned for his entertaining comic roles on TV and had a long and successful career in both films and television, appearing in notable movies such as "Main Hoon Na" and “Jaane Bhi Do Yaar.”

Satish Shah cause of death

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per the reports, Shah was battling with Kidney-related issues and died due to organ failure. It has also been said that he has been battling Kiday-related issues for a while, and he recently underwent a transplant.

Shah's manager has confirmed in a statement to India Today that the body remains at the hospital, with the funeral scheduled to take place on Sunday (Oct 26).

Shah's death was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who shared the news on Instagram.

He shared on Instagram, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has passed away a few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti .”

Satish Shah's career in films and TV

Satish Shah will be remembered for his prolific performances across different genres, but his comic roles are the highlight of his decades-long career.

He was well-known across the film and TV industry. On the big screen, he collaborated and worked with several big stars, namely Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, in several iconic movies such as Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Om Shanti Om.