/Asur to Delhi Crime: 8 best Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & more

There’s something irresistible about a well-crafted Indian crime thriller - the perfect mix of suspense, drama, and mystery that keeps you glued to your screen. Whether it’s gang wars, serial killers, or undercover missions, the Indian OTT scene has mastered the genre with shows that have set global benchmarks. Here’s an ultimate list of crime thrillers streaming now on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

