/Asur to Delhi Crime: 8 best Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & more

If you’re craving dark storylines, morally grey characters, and nail-biting suspense, these eight Indian crime thrillers are your perfect binge-watch companions.
There’s something irresistible about a well-crafted Indian crime thriller - the perfect mix of suspense, drama, and mystery that keeps you glued to your screen. Whether it’s gang wars, serial killers, or undercover missions, the Indian OTT scene has mastered the genre with shows that have set global benchmarks. Here’s an ultimate list of crime thrillers streaming now on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) returns to the gritty underbelly of crime and corruption in Paatal Lok 2. The new season dives even deeper into the moral chaos of the world below, with darker themes, dangerous adversaries, and plot twists you won’t see coming. It’s raw, riveting, and ranks among the finest crime thrillers on OTT right now.
Where to watch: Netflix
Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap’s Sacred Games set the tone for Indian OTT excellence. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and Radhika Apte, the series explores the dark underbelly of Mumbai through the story of a troubled cop and a cunning gangster. With iconic dialogues, complex storytelling, and an unforgettable soundtrack, this one is a must-watch.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Manoj Bajpayee shines as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man juggling his family life while secretly working as an intelligence officer. The Family Man perfectly blends humour with tension, showing the emotional toll of espionage. With The Family Man 3 on the way, now’s the perfect time to catch up on this critically acclaimed show.
Where to watch: Netflix
Based on the Nirbhaya case, Delhi Crime is an unflinching portrayal of the Delhi Police’s investigation into one of India’s most horrific crimes. Shefali Shah delivers a powerful performance as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. The Emmy-winning series is set to return with Delhi Crime 3, continuing its legacy of impactful storytelling.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Merging mythology and modern crime, Asur follows forensic experts (Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti) as they chase a serial killer who believes he is the reincarnation of an asura. With its unique combination of spirituality, science, and suspense, Asur is one of India’s most intellectually stimulating thrillers.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Sonakshi Sinha’s OTT debut, Dahaad, sees her play a cop investigating mysterious disappearances of women in a small town. With Vijay Varma delivering a chilling performance as the prime suspect, this crime drama is as psychological as it is procedural.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Sushmita Sen returns as Aarya Sareen, a woman forced into the world of crime after her husband’s murder. The series follows her transformation from a protective mother to a fearless leader navigating deceit and revenge. The final chapter, Aarya: Antim Vaar, recently concluded this thrilling saga.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 redefined biographical thrillers with its meticulous storytelling. Chronicling the rise and fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, the series turned Pratik Gandhi into a household name. The follow-up, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, continues the franchise’s success.