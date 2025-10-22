/Karan Johar reveals the age he lost virginity in, here's what left Janhvi Kapoor in shock

Karan Johar is spilling a few secrets of his life. Bollywood's renowned director and film producer has appeared as a guest on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show, Too Much.

Years after hosting his own chat show, Koffee With Karan and grilling celebrities, Johar has switched seats and has now answerrd some tricky questions in the Amazon Prime show.

Karan Johar talked about his sexual life, revealing a shocking secret.

The Rocky Aur Rani director appeared on the show with actress Janhvi Kapoor. During one of the portions of the show, the actress asked Karan to, ''tell us one scandalous truth about yourself and make up one lie, and we’ll guess which one is true,"

Replying to this, Karan said that he lost his virginity at the age of 26, and in a more shocking revelation, he went on to say that he had been intimately involved with a member of Janhvi's family.

“I lost my virginity when I was 26 years old, and I have been intimately involved with a member of your family, ”he said.

Leaving Janhvi and the two hosts in shock, KJo clarified the

confession about virginity was true, while the latter was a lie.

He said,''I was late to that party, yes, but the latter is a lie. I have not been intimate with any member of your family—though the thought has crossed my mind a couple of times.”

In a show, the director also revealed a line in his movie Ae Dil Hain Mushkil was inspired by a heartbreak from his real-lofe.

Karan and Janhvi have been close in real life, with the director launching the actress in Dhadak, which was backed by Dharma Productions.

Recently, Janhvi has also starred in Ishaan Khatter's Homebound, which is produced by Johar.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the movie has earned rave reviews at international film festivals, including Cannes, the Toronto International Film Festival, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The movie is India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.

Karan Johar on his love life and more!

Earlier this year, Johar talked about his relationship status, revealing that he has been single for a very long time.