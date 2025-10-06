Samay Raina, the third-richest Indian YouTuber with an estimated net worth of Rs 140 crore, exemplifies the fusion of comedy and gaming that defines digital success. A co-winner of Comicstaan Season 2 in 2019, Raina pivoted during the COVID-19 lockdowns to chess streaming on YouTube and Twitch, amassing over 7.4 million subscribers through irreverent commentary on games like Minecraft and Among Us. In June 2024, Raina launched India's Got Latent which quickly became famous, later sparking a controversy over obscene remarks by guest Ranveer Allahbadia, leading to an FIR and the show's episodes being pulled offline. Revenue from gaming endorsements, live events, and his provocative style, once sparking controversy, has turned streams into a Rs 140 crore fortune, proving intellect and irreverence pay dividends.