India’s YouTube creators have turned content into crores, building empires from comedy, tech, and gaming. A recent ranking by Tech Informer, based on MyJar Blog data, crowns comedian Tanmay Bhat as India’s wealthiest YouTuber with an estimated net worth of Rs 665 crore, outpacing tech guru Gaurav Chaudhary and comedy icons like CarryMinati and Bhuvan Bam. Bhat, however, scoffed at the figure on X, quipping, “Bhai itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota” (If I had that much money, I wouldn’t be selling YouTube memberships).
Tanmay Bhat, co-founder of the now-defunct All India Bakchod (AIB), leads with a staggering Rs 665 crore net worth, according to the report. His empire spans stand-up specials, podcasts like The Tanmay Bhat Show, and viral sketches skewering social absurdities. After AIB’s 2019 closure, Bhat’s pivot to solo ventures, startup investments, and ad campaigns for brands like CRED has diversified his income beyond his 4.95 million YouTube subscribers. His sharp humour and strategic collaborations have made him a digital mogul, even if he jokingly disputes the numbers.
Gaurav Chaudhary, aka Technical Guruji, ranks second with Rs 356 crore, as per reports. His 23.7 million subscribers tune in for Hindi-language gadget reviews, unboxings, and tech tutorials. Since launching in 2015, his channel has earned through ads, sponsorships from brands like Samsung, and a Dubai-based cybersecurity firm. As India’s first tech channel to hit 10 million subscribers in 2018, Chaudhary’s Rs 10 lakh monthly YouTube revenue and 2024 National Creators Award affirm his tech-world dominance.
Samay Raina, the third-richest Indian YouTuber with an estimated net worth of Rs 140 crore, exemplifies the fusion of comedy and gaming that defines digital success. A co-winner of Comicstaan Season 2 in 2019, Raina pivoted during the COVID-19 lockdowns to chess streaming on YouTube and Twitch, amassing over 7.4 million subscribers through irreverent commentary on games like Minecraft and Among Us. In June 2024, Raina launched India's Got Latent which quickly became famous, later sparking a controversy over obscene remarks by guest Ranveer Allahbadia, leading to an FIR and the show's episodes being pulled offline. Revenue from gaming endorsements, live events, and his provocative style, once sparking controversy, has turned streams into a Rs 140 crore fortune, proving intellect and irreverence pay dividends.
Ajey Nagar, known as CarryMinati, holds fourth place with Rs 131 crore. With 43.2 million subscribers, India’s highest, his roast videos and gaming commentary have captivated youth since 2014. Earning Rs 40 lakh monthly from ads and deals with Pepsi and Netflix, his 2020 TikTok feud amplified his fame. Nagar’s fearless takes on trends have transformed controversy into a thriving digital empire.
Bhuvan Bam, creator of BB Ki Vines, secures fifth with Rs 122 crore. His multi-character sketches, featuring Titu and Sameer, won 26 million subscribers, hitting 10 million first among Indian channels in 2018. Earnings from YouTube, live tours, and his Netflix series Dhindora mirror his relatable humour’s appeal, rivalling mid-tier film stars in reach and revenue
Amit Bhadana rounds out the top six with Rs 80 crore. His 24.5 million subscribers relish skits on village life and urban quirks, launched in 2017. As the first Indian YouTuber to cross 20 million followers, his income from Amazon tie-ups and merchandise underscores the power of unpretentious narratives to capture India’s heartland audience. These six creators, spanning comedy, tech, and gaming, illustrate YouTube’s transformation into a Rs 3,375 crore industry by 2026. As Tech Informer noted on social media, “Content creation in India has grown into a multi-crore industry… proving how powerful the digital economy has become.”