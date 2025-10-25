/Satish Shah passes away: Did you known actor was paid Rs 50–100 for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro?

Actor Satish Shah has had a remarkable career in the industry. Spanning over five decades, he's known for his iconic roles, including D'Mello in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai among other countless roles.

While Kundan Shah's film was one of the most celebrated movies of Indian cinema and it gave Shah the much-needed break into the industry. But did you know how much Shah was paid for his role in the movie? What is even more shocking was that he had to buy the tickets for the movie's premiere.

Satish Shah on being paid Rs 50-Rs 100 in instalments

Released in 1983, the satirical black comedy had an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Bhakti Barve and Neena Gupta.

Speaking about the yesteryears, Satish shared in a fun talk with Komal Nahta's show that the movie was made in a budget of Rs 8 lakh.

He said, “Those days the budget of a film would be very less. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’s budget was about 8 lakhs.''

Further, the actor asked Nahta to guess the amount he was paid, revealing that he got the cheques of amount like Rs 50 and Rs 100.

“Those days the budget of a film would be very less. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron’s budget was about 8 lakhs, so you can imagine how much I must be paid. I used to get cheques with amounts like Rs 50. and Rs. 100 rupees. I used to get it in installments,” he said.

In the movie, he played the memorable role of Commissioner D’Mello.

Speaking further, the actor recalled that the budget of the movie was so tight that the director asked the actors to buy tickets for its premiere.

''The film was made with a budget of Rs 8 lakh. While it had its own fate, I remember how Kundan made each one of us buy tickets for the premiere,” he shared.