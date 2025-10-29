Ikkis trailer out: Agastya Nanda as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in Sriram Raghavan's war drama | Watch

After a long wait, the trailer of the highly anticipated war drama Ikkis is out. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, this movie is based on the real-life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

Ikkis trailer

Starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia, the trailer appears to be promising.

Shared by Maddock Films, it said, " Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega! Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, an untold true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal directed by Sriram Raghavan. Share your #QissaAtIkkis because every legendary story starts young."

Playing the role of Arun Khetarpal, Agastya seems to make a strong impression, and fans believe his performance is far more refined and confident compared to his debut in The Archies. The trailer showcases the journey of Arun, who began his career as a spirited cadet and reached the status of a national hero. Fans can expect the film to be a combination of love, sacrifice, and the brutal cost of war.

Who was Arun Khetarpal?

Param Vir Chakra awardee, Arun Khetarpal, was just 21 years old when he sacrificed his life for the country during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film's tagline, “Woh Ikkis ka tha, Ikkis ka hi rahega,” perfectly presents the legacy of the young soldier whose courage outlived his age.

Ikkis' cast and release date