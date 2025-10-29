/Rajinikanth wins hearts as he travels economy to Goa for Jailer 2 shoot | Watch

Tamil megastar Rajinikanth was recently seen travelling in economy class to Goa for the shoot of his upcoming action comedy movie, Jailer 2. A video of the actor has gone viral on social media, which shows excited co-passengers cheering on realising the star is seated among them.

Thalaivar wins hearts while travelling in Economy class

Tamil superstar Rajnikanth took everyone by surprise recently when he was spotted travelling in economy to Goa. Video of the actor waving at co-passengers briefly is doing the rounds of the internet.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The video shows the actor on board a flight, sitting in the front row. As co-passengers realise and start cheering for the superstar, Rajinikanth stands up and waves generously along with a smile at everyone, and then takes his seat. The plane staff can also be seen smiling and looking overwhelmed due to Rajini's presence.

Fans on the internet were quick to notice that Rajinikanth, one of the biggest stars of India, had no starry airs and was actually travelling in economy instead of opting for a business class ticket.

Fans react to the viral video

As soon as the video went viral, everyone started resharing it on social media, expressing their love and feelings, as someone wrote, “A smile and gesture bring happiness to many.” Another fan jotted down, “What’s more than starting your day with Thalaivar’s dharisanam.”

Another Thailavar lover wrote, “Rajinikanth in an economy seat — yet the aura around him feels first class.” One more comment says, “Superstar Rajinikanth turns a flight into a mini theatre with his charm.”

Also Read: PIL filed in Delhi High Court against the release of Paresh Rawal starrer The Taj Story

Jailer 2: Upcoming Project of Rajnikanth