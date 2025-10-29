/Shots fired outside Punjabi singer Chani Nattan's home in Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claims responsibility

Multiple shots were fired outside Punjabi singer Chani Nattan's home in Canada on Tuesday night. A video reportedly shot outside of Nattan's home shows multiple shots being fired outside a residential area. The video has been making the rounds of the internet. No injuries have been reported so far. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for the act.

According to multiple media reports, a member of the gang shared the video and claimed responsibility for the incident. Nattan was allegedly targeted over his growing closeness with fellow singer Sardar Khera. Reports also indicate that the gang has issued a warning to other Canadian-Punjabi singers.

"The reason for the shooting at singer Channi Nattan's house is Sardar Khehra. Any singer who works with or has any connection with Sardar Khera in the future, will be responsible for their own losses. Because we will continue to inflict significant damage (harm) on Sardar Khera. We have no personal enmity with Channi Nattan," the post said.

The Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The Indian -Punjabi community in Canada have witnessed similar incidents before. Just two weeks back, a firing incident took place outside Kap's Cafe in Surrey. Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma owns the cafe. The cafe has been targeted already three times in the past year.

Earlier this year, in February, shots were fired at the residence of Punjabi singer Prem Dhillon in Canada, for which the Jaipal Bhullar gang took responsibility.

A similar firing incident was also reported last year outside singer AP Dhillon's house. The singer was reportedly at home when the incident took place.