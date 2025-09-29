/Canadian government lists Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a ‘terrorist entity’

The government of Canada has listed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, following calls from Conservative and NDP politicians. Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, announced on Monday that the Government of Canada has listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code. A press release issued by the Ministry of Public Safety said that the gang had met the legal definition of a terrorist group, adding that its activities “target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation." The Bishnoi Gang, named after its leader Lawrence Bishnoi, has been linked to a number of high-profile criminal activities, including extortion, smuggling, and murder both in India and abroad. The gang has increasingly come under international scrutiny in recent years.

“Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community and as a government it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes,” said Anandasangaree.

“The Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal organization operating primarily out of India. They have a presence in Canada and are active in areas with significant diaspora communities. The Bishnoi Gang engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation. They create a climate of insecurity in these communities by targeting them, their prominent community members, businesses, and cultural figures. Listing the Bishnoi Gang will help Canadian security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies in combatting their crimes and making communities safer,” then ministry said.

“The Bishnoi Gang has met the definition of a “terrorist group” under Canada’s Criminal Code. A terrorist listing means anything owned by that group in Canada, property, vehicles, money can be frozen or seized and gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment,” said a release issued by the Ministry of Public Safety.

Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation, it added.