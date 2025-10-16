In a shocking turn of events, multiple rounds of gunshots were fired outside Indian comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada. As per the early reports, the notorious Lawrence gang has taken the responsibility.

On Wednesday (Oct 16), shots were fired at comedy cafes in Surrey. This is the third time in the past three months that gunshots were fired outside Sharma's cafe.

Firing outside Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, who are associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's operations, have claimed responsibility for the attack on social media

A video of the incident has been shared, capturing the gunman opening fire at Sharma's cafe. The clip has been filmed from inside a car, which shows a man firing shots at the cafe. Alarmingly, more than dozens of shots were aimed outside the cafe. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported this time.

In a chilling scene captured on video, a gunman in a vehicle is firing multiple bullets at Sharma's cafe, shattering the glass window.



Claiming responsibility for the firing, Dhillon and Sidhu, in a post, warned the general public not to visit the cafe. "I, Kuldeep Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon take responsibility for the three shootings that took place (at Kaps Caffe). We have no enmity with the general public," they wrote, via NDTV.

"Those with whom we have a dispute should stay away from us. Those who engage in illegal (illegible) work and do not pay people should also be prepared," the gangsters added.

In the warning note, they have threatened the people who have spoken against religion in Bollywood. They should "be prepared... bullets can come from anywhere", the message reads.