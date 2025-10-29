/Spirit: Has Train to Busan actor Don Lee joined the cast Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film?

Korean actor Don Lee, who is known for his roles in Train to Busan and Marvel’s Eternals, is reportedly making his debut in Indian cinema. The Korean media has reported that Don will be playing the antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much hyped film Spirit, which stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead.

Don Lee to play the villain in Spirit

Muko, the Korean drama and entertainment community on Twitter, posted on Tuesday that Don’s entry into Indian cinema is confirmed. The post, written in Korean, read as, “This film, titled Spirit, is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Prabhas, famous for Baahubali, in a dark-toned detective crime drama. It is only known that Ma Dong-seok’s role in this film is a character who stands in opposition to the one played by Prabhas.”

The report said that Don’s recent posts about travel to India were for this film. “Recently, Ma Dong-seok has been spotted posting on Instagram and other platforms, showing himself boarding a flight to India, and it turns out it was for this film,” the note read.

The report also called Vanga ‘one of the most controversial commercial directors in recent times’ and mentioned the success of his films like Animal and Arjun Reddy.

It also stated that there is no confirmation yet if the film Spirit will be released in Korea or not. The audio teaser of Spirit was unveiled last week on Prabhas’ birthday, and while the cast of the film was revealed, Lee's name was not mentioned. The film also stars Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi.

The audio teaser introduced the world of Spirit through Prabhas’ voice but revealed little about the plot. The film will be released in theatres in 2026.