/Spirit update: Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops birthday surprise for Prabhas | Watch

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's most anticipated directorial, Spirit, which will feature Prabhas in the lead, has always been the talk of the town. There are huge expectations among the Tollywood audience for this film. The director gave a special surprise to the rebel star Prabhas and dropped a thrilling sound story, which has left fans curious.

Sandeep's birthday surprise for Prabhas

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped a special birthday surprise for Rebel Star Prabhas, giving fans a glimpse into their much-awaited collaboration, Spirit, backed by Bhushan Kumar. The gesture has stirred excitement across the industry, with anticipation now running high for this powerful duo’s next venture.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

It opens with Prakash Raj’s commanding voice, demanding, “Ye kaun hai? Ye tera parade ground nahi hai. Walk fast.” A voice responds, “Sir IPS officer hai sir. Academy topper hai.” Raj’s character shoots back, “Yahan alphabets nahi chalte hain. Only numbers. Khali takhti do isko. Details likho aur left right center har angle se photo nikalo.” As tension builds, Raj continues, “Suna hai iske baare mein. Vardi pahne ya nahi, tevar chadha ke rakhta hai. Conduct issues ke wajah se ek baar terminate bhi hua hai.

Dekhte hain is kaidi uniform mein kitni garmi dikhayega.”

Another voice nervously asks, “Kaidi uniform kya hai, sir? Ye toh remand period hai.” Raj retorts, “Shut up. I hate civilian costumes in my compound. It has to be either khakhis or kaidis. Saare kapde utaar do aur bhejo isko medical test ke liye.” Finally, Prabhas’ voice cuts through- "Mister Superintendent, bachpan se meri ek buri aadat hai. Right from my childhood, I have had one bad habit.”

Fans' reaction to the Spirit reveal clip.

Soon after the clip was dropped on YouTube, many took to expressing their excitement. One user wrote, "Just voiceover, black and white texts, pure goosebumps." Another user wrote, "Prabhas + Sandeep Reddy Vanga Masterclass cinema." “Prabhas + Sandeep Reddy Vangs = Absolute cinema,” wrote the third user.

All about Spirit

Spirit will feature Prabhas in a fierce and intense role. The highly anticipated film, which was officially announced in 2021, is currently in the pre-production stage. For the unversed, recently, Triptii Dimri was announced as the female lead of the film after reports of Deepika Padukone walking out of the project emerged.