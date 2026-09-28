/IND vs WI 1st ODI: Kohli breaks Sachin's most runs in one country record with unbeaten 139 as India thump West Indies by 8 wickets

Virat Kohli proved once again why he is called the ODI chase master as India beat the West Indies by eight wickets in the first ODI on Sunday (Sep 27) in Thiruvananthapuram. Chasing 296, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 139 off just 88 balls and took the team home with a couple of sixes and 50 balls to spare. During the innings, Kohli, who plays mostly 50-over format cricket for India, crossed 15,000 ODI runs - only the second player ever to do so after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426). This was Kohli's 55th ODI ton - already a record in the format - and he hit nine sixes in the innings, the highest for him in an ODI.

Kohli masterclass thumps West Indies

Chasing 296, India started strong with skipper Shubman Gill adding 74 runs for the first wicket with former skipper Rohit Sharma (32), who was the first wicket to fall. Gill and Kohli then added 151 runs for the second wicket before Gill got out for 110 - his 10th ODI hundred. Needing 71 runs off the last 16 overs, Kohli scored the bulk of the runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the other end, who remained not out on 13 off 16 balls.

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Earlier, the West Indies were asked to bat first after losing the toss. The visitors started with a 135-run opening partnership between John Campbell (62) and Justin Greaves (101) before Kuldeep Yadav reeled them in. No other West Indies batter could cross the 25-run mark after the openers except Amir Jangoo, who scored an unbeaten 58 off 43 balls. Kuldeep finished with 4/40 in 10 overs, while Prasidh Krishna took 2/60 and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up 1/45.

Records Kohli broke with his hundred against West Indies

After scoring the match-winning hundred, Kohli told broadcasters: "I got a challenge at this stage of my career to kind of up the ante and, you know, play a gear higher and that was exciting for me to work on. Again, it excites you when you have to unlock a new version at this stage of your career, which will eventually help, you know, anything that you play for, be it playing for India or in the IPL. It's really helped me a lot to play with a free mind and I think that's what's working for me." Below are the records Kohli broke during his innings:

Kohli's 7,006 ODI runs in India are the most for a player in a single country, going past Sachin Tendulkar's 6,976 runs, also in India.

Kohli now has 60 List A tons, the same as Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli (15,080) is only the second player ever to score 15,000+ ODI runs, behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426).