/50MP vs 48MP cameras: iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pixel 11 Pro XL compared

Apple and Google are taking different routes to premium smartphone photography, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Google Pixel 11 Pro XL offering some striking differences on paper. The iPhone lists three 48MP rear cameras and professional video tools, while Google's flagship features a 50MP main sensor, 5x optical zoom and up to 120x Pro Zoom.

The price gap is just as notable. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 in India, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL is listed at Rs 1,34,999 a difference of Rs 44,901. For buyers choosing between the two, the decision goes beyond megapixels. Video recording, zoom, selfie cameras and everyday usability all matter. The comparison below is based on the specifications provided. Camera performance in real-world conditions can differ from specifications on paper.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Pixel 11 Pro XL: Camera and zoom

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The iPhone 18 Pro Max features a 48MP Fusion main camera with variable aperture from f/1.48 to f/4.0, a 48MP tetraprism telephoto camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. Google's Pixel 11 Pro XL pairs a 50MP main camera with 48MP telephoto and ultrawide sensors. Its telephoto camera supports 5x optical zoom, while Pro Zoom goes up to 120x. Apple, meanwhile, lists 4x optical zoom at 100mm and up to 8x optical-quality zoom at 200mm, with digital zoom reaching 40x. Google also offers camera tools such as Night Sight, Astrophotography, Zoom Enhance and Magic Eraser. Apple's toolkit includes Night mode, ProRAW, macro photography and manual controls for shutter speed, aperture and white balance.

Video recording: Apple's big advantage on paper?

Video is a major difference. The iPhone 18 Pro Max supports 4K Dolby Vision recording at up to 120 frames per second using its main camera. It also offers ProRes RAW, Apple Log, Cinematic mode and external ProRes recording. The Pixel 11 Pro XL supports 8K recording at up to 30fps through Video Boost, alongside 4K at up to 60fps. Its features include Night Sight Video, 10-bit HDR and Audio Magic Eraser. For creators, Apple's additional features include spatial video, dual-camera capture, macro video and Genlock support. However, 8K recording offers higher resolution, while frame rate, stabilisation and colour workflows also matter when comparing video.

Selfie cameras, displays and battery

The Pixel 11 Pro XL has a 42MP autofocus selfie camera with a 103-degree field of view, compared with the iPhone's 18MP Center Stage camera. Both support 4K front-camera video, while Apple's Center Stage is designed to keep users framed during video calls. The Pixel has a 6.8-inch display with a listed peak brightness of 3,600 nits. The iPhone's 6.9-inch screen reaches 3,000 nits outdoors. Both offer 120Hz refresh rates.

The Pixel is also lighter at 226 grams, compared with 249 grams for the iPhone. Battery specifications list 5,567mAh for the iPhone, with up to 43 hours of video playback, and 5,115mAh for the Pixel. Both support 25W wireless charging.

Price in India: Is the iPhone worth the premium?

Specification

iPhone 18 Pro Max

Pixel 11 Pro XL

Starting price

Rs 1,79,900

Rs 1,34,999

Main camera

48MP

50MP

Maximum zoom

40x digital

120x Pro Zoom

Video

4K Dolby Vision, up to 120fps

8K, up to 30fps via Video Boost

Front camera

18MP

42MP