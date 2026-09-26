/Pakistan deploys over 20,000 security personnel as PTI vows march for Imran Khan's release

Leaders of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have vowed to proceed with a nationwide demonstration demanding his release, despite a sweeping security operation aimed at preventing supporters from reaching Islamabad. The government has deployed tens of thousands of police and other security personnel, blocked major highways and issued arrest warrants against PTI figures as authorities attempt to stop the planned march.

PTI leaders announced on Friday that the protest would be delayed until October 4, one week after the original September 27 date. Party leaders said the additional time could increase pressure on the government. The demonstration was announced amid growing concerns within PTI over Khan's treatment in prison. The former prime minister has remained behind bars since 2023 while facing corruption-related cases.

PTI leaders face arrests

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The government has taken a series of measures against PTI figures in the run-up to the planned demonstration. Dozens of party leaders and ministers have been detained or made subject to arrest warrants this week. Khan's three sisters were also arrested on Monday and remain in custody on charges related to alleged threats to national security.

Sohail Afridi, chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is among those facing arrest. The province is a stronghold of PTI and is expected to send thousands of supporters toward Islamabad. Afridi said the party would proceed with the march unless the government made significant concessions concerning Khan's treatment and prison conditions, including what PTI describes as a fair hearing in his cases.

“The government is panicking, that’s why they have put Islamabad under siege, that’s why they are abducting our ministers,” he said. “But Imran Khan is the most popular leader of the country and people will come out for him. I am certain they won’t be able to stop the public power of the masses when they come out on streets and take to Islamabad.” Afridi also acknowledged concerns that the extensive security deployment could increase the risk of clashes between protesters and security forces.

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Islamabad put under heavy security

Pakistan's government has deployed tens of thousands of security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shut the main highway linking Peshawar with Islamabad. More than 1,000 shipping containers have been used to block roads, with some fitted with spikes. Sandbags have also been placed on bridges, while a major highway into the capital has been closed.

Public gatherings have been prohibited in Islamabad, and around 22,000 police and other security personnel have been deployed across the city. Afridi said PTI supporters expected resistance from the authorities but intended to proceed with a large turnout.

“I know they can go to any extent to stop us by brute force, we have no doubt about it,” Afridi said. “But if we have a large number of people, they can’t open fire at us. Our plan is to bring so many people that they surrender.”

Faisal Karim Kundi, the central government's appointed governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, defended the security measures and accused PTI of attempting to create “instability and violence”. “The state can’t allow any violent group to march on Islamabad,” Kundi said.

PTI says Khan remains a political force

Despite the government's efforts to restrict PTI activities and reduce Khan's visibility in the media, the party maintains that the former prime minister remains a major political figure. PTI alleges that Khan has been held in solitary confinement and denied adequate medical care as well as contact with his family and lawyers for extended periods.