/Trump made 'final decision' to give Ukraine Patriot missile production license: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday (Sep 25) that US President Donald Trump had informed him of his decision to permit Ukraine to manufacture Patriot air defence missiles domestically, marking a shift after months of mixed signals on the matter. The move comes as Kyiv grapples with a severe shortfall of the missiles, which remain the most dependable defence against the ballistic missiles Russia continues to fire at Ukrainian territory.

Relaying details of their most recent conversation in an audio message to reporters, Zelensky said Trump had confirmed to him directly that the decision was final and that Ukraine would be granted licences to produce the Patriot systems.

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This represents a reversal from Trump's earlier hesitation. Back in July, he had described the idea of licensing Ukraine as something that would be "pretty cool," only to later pull back and argue that Washington needed to proceed cautiously before authorising such a move.

The missile shortage Ukraine is experiencing traces back to February, when the United States and Israel entered conflict with Iran, pulling Patriot supplies away from Ukraine in the process.

Even with licensing approval now reportedly secured, analysts note that building up the necessary manufacturing capacity would take well over a year, meaning it would do little to address Ukraine's pressing short-term defence needs.

With winter approaching, Kyiv has intensified its appeals for immediate assistance, warning that Russia is likely to resume large-scale strikes targeting the country's energy and heating systems, as it has in previous cold seasons.

Zelensky noted last month that Ukraine would need access to five per cent of the US Patriot interceptor stockpile simply to survive the winter months, and roughly ten per cent to be capable of intercepting every ballistic missile Russia launches.