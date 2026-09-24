/Who is Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood, Pakistan's first secretary general of Makkah Defence Alliance?

Pakistan has appointed retired Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood as the first Secretary-General of the Secretariat that will oversee implementation of the Mecca pact—the trilateral defence agreement between Saudi, Turkey and Pakistan. The Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a post on X wrote: "The government of Pakistan is pleased to announce the appointment of Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood, Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), (retired), as the first secretary general pursuant to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement,” the FO said in a handout, referring to the alliance’s initial name. “The secretary general will lead the general secretariat of the alliance being established at Riyadh,” Pakistani Foreign Office said.
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Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in August, pledging to treat an armed attack on any one of the three countries as an attack on all. The agreement followed a separate bilateral mutual defence agreement Islamabad and Riyadh signed in September 2025.
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Who is Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood
Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood is from Baloch Regiment and was promoted to Lt-Gen in April 2019. He previously served as the 35th president of the National Defence University in Islamabad, from November 2021 to April 2023. He also served as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of an infantry division in North Waziristan District. Before he was promoted to Lt Gen, Mahmood was at the rank of Major General, and served as Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI’s) analysis wing. He was later appointed to the Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi as Inspector-General (IG) for the Communication and Information Technology branch. He was also appointed Commander of XI Corps in December 2019, a position he held until 23 November, 2021, when he was succeeded by Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed.