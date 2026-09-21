/CNN, Politico and MS NOW back in White House after judge blocks Trump’s media ban

CNN, Politico and MS NOW reporters were back inside the White House on Thursday, hours after a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to restore their access, ruling that the ban was likely unconstitutional. US District Judge Timothy Kelly issued a temporary restraining order requiring the administration to restore the outlets’ White House press credentials for 14 days. He said the news organizations were likely to succeed in showing that their access had been revoked without adequate due process. The three outlets had initially been turned away again Thursday morning despite the judge’s order.

Their lawyers sought an emergency hearing, accusing the White House of having "repeatedly violated" the ruling by refusing to allow their journalists onto the grounds. The hearing was later called off after the outlets’ access was restored. The White House said press passes and confiscated badges had been returned by 9:45 am, and reporters from all three organizations subsequently regained entry.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump had initially justified the ban by accusing the outlets of publishing ‘fake news’. The administration later cited national security concerns as a reason for excluding the journalists. But Judge Kelly questioned that explanation in his ruling, noting that Trump had not cited national security when he first announced the ban. The judge wrote that "The record lacks factual support for defendants' contention that the revocation of plaintiffs' hard passes will in fact protect national security," according to the court ruling.

The legal dispute temporarily disrupted White House media coverage as Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a state dinner. CNN, Politico and MS NOW sued the Trump administration after their access was revoked on September 18. They argued that the decision violated their constitutional rights and sought an immediate restoration of their press credentials. The Justice Department defended the administration’s decision, arguing that the outlets’ reporting had raised national security concerns and that access to the White House was subject to presidential control.

Other major television networks, including Fox News, NBC, CBS and ABC, had pulled out of certain White House coverage in solidarity with the banned outlets. Their plans to resume regular coverage were not immediately clear. The dispute is the latest confrontation between the Trump administration and news organizations over access to the White House and press freedoms.