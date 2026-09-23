/Xi-Trump meeting: China’s human rights red line and past protests explained

Chinese President Xi Jinping is heading to Washington for a much-anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump, with Beijing warning the US against crossing what it has described as four "red lines" in bilateral ties.

Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng laid out the warning in an article published in the Communist Party's official People's Daily as Xi prepared to leave for the US.

What are China's 'red lines'?

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Xie said China's sovereignty, security and development interests cannot be violated, identifying four issues that Beijing says cannot be challenged: Taiwan, democracy and human rights, development paths and systems, and development rights.

"China's ⁠sovereignty, security, and development interests cannot be violated, and four red lines — the Taiwan question, democracy and human rights, development paths and systems, and development rights — cannot ​be challenged," Xie said.

He also called on Washington to stop "fabricating pretexts" such as national security, economic imbalances and forced labour to constrain China.

Xie said the two countries could both benefit from cooperation, while confrontation would hurt both sides. A separate People's Daily commentary blamed what it called Washington's "erroneous" perceptions of China and its focus on strategic competition for difficulties in the bilateral relationship.

Who is expected to protest Xi's visit?

Xi's visit has also brought renewed attention from human rights, religious freedom and diaspora groups in Washington. Freedom House said peaceful demonstrations were expected during the visit, with activists raising concerns over Beijing's policies towards Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kong activists and Chinese dissidents.

A coalition of 30 organisations has called on Xi to release prisoners of conscience and end transnational repression. The appeal specifically raised cases involving Jimmy Lai, Dr Gulshan Abbas and Chinese Christian leaders.

ChinaAid, the Religious Freedom Institute and other advocacy groups also held a September 16 event in Washington focused on religious freedom and alleged repression in China. The gathering discussed restrictions on religious communities and alleged transnational repression against Chinese dissidents and diaspora communities.

The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation has separately campaigned for the release of political prisoners, including Jimmy Lai, and has held rallies in Washington.

Chinese democracy and dissident groups have also announced plans for demonstrations during Xi's visit.

What happened during Xi's past US visits?

Protests have accompanied previous visits by Xi and have brought together groups critical of Beijing's policies.

During Xi's 2015 US visit, demonstrators gathered in Seattle, including Falun Gong practitioners raising concerns over China's human rights record. Supporters of Xi also turned out during the visit.

Xi's November 2023 visit to San Francisco for the APEC summit also saw demonstrations by Chinese democracy activists, Hong Kongers, Tibetans and Uyghurs. Hundreds of protesters took part in demonstrations around the summit, while Students for a Free Tibet and Falun Gong practitioners were among groups that rallied against Beijing's policies.

A later report by the Washington Post documented clashes and confrontations between anti-Beijing protesters and groups supporting Xi during the 2023 visit.

A separate report by the Hong Kong Democracy Council and Students for a Free Tibet documented 34 cases of alleged harassment, intimidation and assault against protesters during Xi's San Francisco visit.

The protests and advocacy efforts come as Xi and Trump prepare to discuss a range of economic and strategic issues, while Taiwan and human rights remain among the issues Beijing has identified as sensitive areas in the relationship.