/Justice eludes Air India 1985 bombing victims as Canada probe goes 'inactive' | Gravitas

41 years ago, a horrific tragedy unfolded as Air India flight 182 from Toronto to Mumbai was destroyed by a bomb over the Atlantic Ocean.

329 innocent lives onboard were killed. This included 268 Canadians and 24 Indian nationals.

On the same day, another bomb exploded at Tokyo's Narito airport, killing two Japanese baggage handlers.

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However, justice continues to elude families of the victims.

This comes even as it remains the deadliest terror attack in Canadian history.

According to CBC News, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP, which is Canada's national police service, told the kin of victims that it is winding down the investigation owing to the lack of any new suspect.

Earlier, Canadian investigators had concluded that the Kanishka bombing plot was carried out by extremists linked to Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa.

In a statement to WION, RCMP stated that its representatives met the victims of this terror attack in Toronto on September 12, as part of what it described as a commitment to transparency.

The agency said, "While an individual was identified, no definitive link to the events under investigation, could be established."

However, it did not reveal the identity of this person referred to as Mr X.

While revealing that no suspects are on the radar, RCMP maintained that the investigation remains open and any new information will be probed.

However, this meeting left many families distressed.

According to CBC News, relatives of victims wrote to the RCMP commissioner as well as Canadian PM Mark Carney expressing their utter dismay.

They termed it as a 'betrayal' of the families' trust and a complete dereliction of RCMP's duty towards them.

Now, this angst also stems from the fact that only one person—Inderjit Singh Reyat, who pleaded guilty for assembling the bombs planted on the plane, has been convicted in this case so far.

He was released in 2016 after spending 20 years in jail.

Two other suspects Ripudaman Singh Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted in 2005.

On the other hand, Talwinder Singh Parmar who was widely regarded as the mastermind of this terror attack, was killed in India in 1992.

Now, Canada's handling of this terror attack was also criticised by the commission of inquiry appointed by its own government in 2006.

In its final report released four years later, it found that Canadian agencies possessed significant pieces of information, which pieced together would have LED to the conclusion that AI-182 was at high risk of being bombed in June 1985.

The commission also flagged the inability of agencies to take pro-Khalistani extremism seriously.

Additionally, it highlighted the lack of cooperation between RCMP and airlines pertaining to airport security.

On the 25th anniversary of this terror attack in 2010, the then Canadian PM Stephen Harper apologised on behalf of the government for the institutional failings and treatment of the victims' families thereafter...

Back then, he also stressed the need to marginalise extremists seeking to import Battles of India's past to Canada.

However, India continues to raise concerns over pro-Khalistani groups operating on Canadian soil, owing to their death threats to Indian leaders and diplomats, vandalisation of places of worship and attempts to promote secessionism.