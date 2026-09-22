/Two infants die after fire breaks out at RIMS newborn care unit in Telangana's Adilabad

Two infants died after a fire broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad, Telangana, late on Monday night. Officials said 28 children were safely evacuated from the ward following the fire. The incident triggered an emergency response at the hospital as authorities moved the children to safety. Further details on the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the deaths are awaited.

The fire broke out at around 11.50 pm, with preliminary reports suggesting that an electrical short circuit involving an air conditioner may have triggered the blaze. The fire quickly filled the ward with flames and thick smoke. However, officials said the exact cause of the incident has not yet been established. A fire engine was immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident was reported and managed to bring the blaze under control.

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Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep grief over the deaths of the two infants and offered his condolences to their families. Reddy directed officials to ensure that all children affected by the incident receive the best possible medical care and that their health is continuously monitored.

He also ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident and instructed officials to submit a report on the circumstances that led to the fire. The Chief Minister further directed authorities to strengthen fire and electrical safety measures in hospitals across Telangana to prevent similar incidents in the future.