/Asian Games: Indian women's hockey team thrash Indonesia 17-1, blasts 36 goals in 2 matches

There is no stopping the Indian women’s hockey team, who have blasted 36 goals in the first two Pool B matches at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan. A day after outclassing Uzbekistan in a 19-0 mauling, with drag-flicker Deepika Sehrawat netting eight goals, the Women in Blue hammered Indonesia in their second match on Monday, smashing them 17-1. India’s dominance in field hockey has placed them atop their Pool with a massive goal difference.

Deepika continued her purple patch with three goals against Indonesia (8’, 28’ and 40’) as India netted seven from penalty corners and 10 from open play on Monday. Deepika’s hat-trick raises her goal tally to 11 in just two matches.

While seasoned forward Navneet Kaur (35', 56', 57') and Rutuja Pisal (15', 20', 38') also completed their respective hat-tricks, Sunelita Toppo (11', 30'), Lalremsiami Hmarzote (13', 16') and Sakshi Rana (25', 57') scored a brace each. Captain Salima Tete (34') and Ishika Chaudhary (36') also added one goal each to their records.

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This game also marked a historic moment for veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia, who became the most-capped Indian women’s hockey player with 321 senior international appearances, surpassing former Indian striker Vandana Katariya.

Deepika opened the scoring for India against Indonesia, adding to the eight goals she scored in India’s tournament opener. Three minutes later, Sunelita found the back of the net from open play before Lalremsiami converted a set-piece in the 12th minute.

Rutuja scored her first soon after as India ended the opening quarter with a commanding 4-0 lead.

The second quarter was no different as Lalremsiami completed her brace shortly after the play resumed, while Rutuja scored her second in the 20th minute. Teenager Sakshi opened her account with a field goal in the 25th minute. India led by 9-0 till the second quarter, with Deepika and Sunelita also converting penalty corners.

Indonesia scored one in the third quarter against the run of play through Innes Aditya; India responded instantly, scoring five goals in six minutes to end the quarter with a 14-1 lead.

Even though Indonesia tried to keep the Indian attack quiet for the first 10 minutes in the final quarter, Navneet’s brace in the 56th and 57th minutes, alongside Sakshi’s second of the day, concluded another emphatic win for the women’s hockey team in this competition.

After enjoying a rest day on Tuesday, India will face Thailand on Wednesday before facing hosts Japan and Singapore in their remaining Pool B matches.