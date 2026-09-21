/Apple reportedly building AI server with M8 Ultra chips, may use Nvidia technology

Apple could be preparing one of its biggest hardware shifts in years: a return to the enterprise server market, this time with AI at the centre of the strategy.

According to a report by The Information, Apple is developing an AI-focused server that could use two or four future M8 Ultra chips. The machine is reportedly aimed at AI developers, businesses and governments, with a possible launch in 2029. Apple has not confirmed the project, and it could still be cancelled or changed.

The reported move comes as AI companies are increasingly buying Apple's high-performance Macs to run AI workloads.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Apple’s reported M8 Ultra AI server

The proposed server would reportedly come in two configurations. One could combine two M8 Ultra chips, while a larger version could use four. The focus would be on AI inference essentially running trained AI models and generating responses rather than primarily training huge models. The project reportedly began around a year ago, when John Ternus was Apple's hardware engineering chief. Ternus became Apple CEO on September 1. The timing is significant. AI companies have reportedly been buying Mac mini and Mac Studio machines in large numbers. The Information reported that OpenAI had bought tens of thousands of them, while Anthropic has rented Mac minis through Amazon Web Services.

Why Nvidia could be part of Apple’s plan

The most surprising part of the report is that Apple is considering Nvidia's NVLink Fusion to connect its own M8 Ultra chips. NVLink Fusion includes hardware and software designed to allow processors to communicate at very high speeds inside data centres. Apple reportedly believes Nvidia's technology could offer the connectivity needed to scale multiple chips inside an AI server. The possibility is notable because Apple and Nvidia have had a strained relationship for years. Their reported discussions therefore suggest that AI infrastructure could be creating new areas of cooperation. However, Nvidia's involvement is not confirmed. Apple could proceed without the technology.

Apple’s return to servers