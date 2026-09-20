/Sikh bus driver assaulted, bus stolen and rammed into cars in England; video surfaces

A Sikh bus driver was beaten and his vehicle was stolen in England's Telford - the video of the ncident has now surfaced on Sunday (Sep 20) while the incident took place on fri (Sep 18). A Yemeni man reportedly assaulted the Sikh man and then drove his bus on the wrong side of the road and ramming into multiple cars. West Mercia Police said that officers were called to Court Street in Madeley at around 6:37 pm on September 18 following reports that a bus driver had been assaulted by a man. The driver was “ejected from the vehicle” during the assault, they said. The officers arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving. The bus driver was treated by paramedics for minor injuries. No one else was injured.

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Detective Sergeant Taigh Lannie said in a statement, “We understand this will have been an alarming incident for those in the area this evening. I’d like to reassure the community that officers responded quickly and a man has been arrested and remains in police custody.” "Our enquiries are continuing and we’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or may have footage that could assist us," Lannie said. Police have appealed to anyone with dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage from Court Street, Park Way or High Street around the time of the incident to check their recordings and contact them.

Video shows assault on Sikh driver