/Sikh clergy declares Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ‘Khalsa Panth Virodhi’, asks community to shun ties

The Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, on Monday declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a “Guru Dokhi” (betrayer of the Guru) and “Khalsa Panth Virodhi” (opponent of the Khalsa Panth), citing allegations that he made false claims regarding a controversial video that allegedly hurt Sikh religious sentiments.

The directive came in connection with a purported viral video that allegedly showed a man resembling Mann engaged in an act considered offensive by members of the Sikh community.

Following its decision, the Akal Takht appealed to the Sikh Panth to discontinue social and religious ties with the Chief Minister.

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The decree was announced from the platform of the Akal Takht by acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, who said that forensic examinations had found two controversial videos linked to Mann to be authentic.

According to Gargaj, forensic analysis conducted by two government-recognised laboratories concluded that the objectionable video circulating online was genuine. He said the laboratories had determined that the footage had “not been tampered with” and was “not AI-generated”.

“Ultimately, the conclusion from both labs is that this video is authentic,” the Jathedar said while describing the facilities as experienced and government-recognised forensic laboratories.

Gargaj said the forensic reports, along with the videos, were presented before representatives of various Panthic organisations during a meeting held at the Akal Takht.

Referring to a complaint submitted on January 4, he said Mann was summoned to the Akal Takht Secretariat on January 15, where he was questioned about the video.

However, the Chief Minister maintained that the footage was fabricated and created using Artificial Intelligence.

Reacting to the development, Aam Aadmi Party Punjab State Media In Charge Baltej Pannu accused the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Badal family of politicising religious institutions.

“After losing the trust of the people and facing repeated electoral defeats, the ‘Badal’ family and Shiromani Akali Dal have dragged revered Sikh institutions into their political battle in a desperate bid to regain relevance,” he said.

Rejecting the forensic findings, Pannu said, “The so-called forensic report being used to target CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has failed to establish even the identity of the person seen in the video.” He alleged that it was another failed attempt by Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia to malign the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, opposition parties intensified their criticism and demanded Mann’s resignation.

BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon said the Chief Minister should accept moral responsibility and step down immediately.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also sought his resignation and said, “Mann must also break his silence on the matter. People of Punjab are waiting for your answers over such serious charges.”